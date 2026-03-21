Scandal in Maharashtra: Demands for Probe into High-Profile Ties with Alleged Godman
Following the resignation of Maharashtra State Women's Commission chief Rupali Chakankar over alleged connections with rape-accused Ashok Kharat, opposition leaders have called for an investigation into potential high-profile connections. Notably, ministers and political figures have been urged to face scrutiny, emphasizing justice for the victims and transparency in handling the case.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, Maharashtra State Women's Commission chief Rupali Chakankar has resigned due to alleged ties with rape-accused Ashok Kharat. Opposition parties are now calling for a deeper investigation into connections with prominent figures associated with Kharat.
Chakankar's resignation, tendered on Friday, has not quelled demands for accountability, as opposition leaders stress the need for a comprehensive probe. Congress officials argue that her resignation is insufficient and emphasize the necessity of examining connections with high-ranking politicians and ministers linked to Kharat.
With the establishment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, pressure mounts on the government to ensure justice for Kharat's alleged victims. Political figures, including former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, assert that those associated with Kharat's activities must be thoroughly scrutinized to uphold the law.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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