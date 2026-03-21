Left Menu

Scandal in Maharashtra: Demands for Probe into High-Profile Ties with Alleged Godman

Following the resignation of Maharashtra State Women's Commission chief Rupali Chakankar over alleged connections with rape-accused Ashok Kharat, opposition leaders have called for an investigation into potential high-profile connections. Notably, ministers and political figures have been urged to face scrutiny, emphasizing justice for the victims and transparency in handling the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 19:45 IST
Scandal in Maharashtra: Demands for Probe into High-Profile Ties with Alleged Godman
Rupali Chakankar
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Maharashtra State Women's Commission chief Rupali Chakankar has resigned due to alleged ties with rape-accused Ashok Kharat. Opposition parties are now calling for a deeper investigation into connections with prominent figures associated with Kharat.

Chakankar's resignation, tendered on Friday, has not quelled demands for accountability, as opposition leaders stress the need for a comprehensive probe. Congress officials argue that her resignation is insufficient and emphasize the necessity of examining connections with high-ranking politicians and ministers linked to Kharat.

With the establishment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, pressure mounts on the government to ensure justice for Kharat's alleged victims. Political figures, including former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, assert that those associated with Kharat's activities must be thoroughly scrutinized to uphold the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026