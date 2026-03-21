Tragic End in Vaduthala: Family of Five Found Dead in Rented Home

In a tragic turn of events, five family members, including three children, were found dead in a rented house in Vaduthala on Saturday, confirmed the police.

The deceased, identified as Sreekumari (58), her daughter Aswathi Nair (36), and her three grandchildren, had been residents since February, as they sought treatment for the elder son at a local hospital.

Authorities suspect the children were poisoned prior to the women taking their own lives. The discovery was made by a cable TV operator and has led to a full-fledged investigation by the Ernakulam North Police. A suicide note was found, shedding light on possible social pressures faced by the family following a recent bereavement.

(With inputs from agencies.)