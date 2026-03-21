Delhi Clears Dues for Smart Transit Future

The Delhi government has given the go-ahead for settling outstanding payments to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) related to the construction of two major expressways encircling the capital. This financial approval, confirmed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is seen as a critical step in resolving long-standing inter-state fiscal disputes.

This initiative involves a phased payment plan, with Rs 500 crore allocated for release in the 2025-26 financial year from revised budget estimates to the Union Government or NHAI. The remaining Rs 3,203.33 crore will be paid in installments over the coming years, contingent upon budgetary allowances.

Operational since 2018, these expressways, comprising the Eastern and Western Peripheral routes, have successfully alleviated traffic congestion by forming a 'smart ring road' that deters heavy commercial vehicles from entering Delhi. As a result, travel time has reduced significantly, and Delhi's air quality has seen noticeable improvements.