Revived Connection: Gurugram's Vital Road Reopens to Public Relief
A critical road in Gurugram connecting Sector 85 to the multi-utility corridor and Dwarka Expressway has reopened, alleviating long-standing commuting issues for thousands of residents. The road's accessibility was achieved after land purchase negotiations, spearheaded by Godrej Properties and local government efforts, brought closure to years of infrastructural challenges.
- Country:
- India
A pivotal road in Gurugram, linking Sector 85 to the multi-utility corridor and Dwarka Expressway, has reopened after years of congestion woes for residents. Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh inaugurated the 24-meter wide road, much to the relief of the community.
The absence of this connecting road forced residents to depend on narrow and congested internal routes for daily commutes. Efforts to resolve this longstanding issue were galvanized at a District Public Grievance & Redressal Committee meeting, led by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The obstruction cleared when Godrej Properties bought a private land parcel blocking the road.
Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar expressed gratitude to government officials and Godrej Properties, highlighting the initiative's success in addressing community needs. Residents, numbering over 7,000, now enjoy improved connectivity and direct access. This project marks a significant milestone in enhancing Gurugram's infrastructure and quality of life for its citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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