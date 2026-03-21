Michael Conlan Bows Out of Boxing Without World Title

Michael Conlan, the prominent Irish boxer known for his defiant gesture at the 2016 Rio Olympics, has announced his retirement from the sport. Conlan, 34, made the decision following a split decision loss to undefeated Kevin Walsh at Belfast's SSE Arena.

The bout, which concluded with judges scoring 97-93 in favor of Conlan and 96-94 for Walsh by the other two judges, marked a pivotal moment for Conlan. Despite his disappointment, Conlan emphasized the importance of health and family in his decision, expressing contentment with his accomplishments, albeit without capturing the world champion title he sought.

Conlan's career highlights include winning a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics, becoming an amateur world champion, and his professional victory over Russian boxer Vladimir Nikitin in 2019. With his legacy intact, Conlan shifts his focus to personal well-being and spending time with loved ones.

(With inputs from agencies.)