Tadej Pogacar Clinches Milan–San Remo With Dramatic Finish

Demonstrating remarkable resilience, Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar emerged victorious in the Milan–San Remo race, narrowly beating his rival, Tom Pidcock. The triumph on Saturday characterized Pogacar's tenacity as he advanced past Pidcock by mere inches at the finish line.

Pogacar's victory did not come easy. During the race, he was involved in a crash, leaving him with damaged shorts and minor injuries. However, he swiftly regained momentum, finishing the event strong, while Belgium's Wout van Aert completed the race in third place.

The win marks Pogacar's fourth triumph in cycling's five prestigious 'monuments.' The 27-year-old, noted for his strategic prowess, stated that he was ready to 'lick the wounds' from the challenging race but savored capturing the victory.