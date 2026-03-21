Uttar Pradesh's Sporting Renaissance: Boost for Athletes

In a landmark initiative, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Saturday that over 500 sportspersons have been granted government jobs, including prestigious roles such as deputy superintendent of police. The step aims to encourage athletes who have historically lacked sufficient recognition and support.

Speaking at an event in Lucknow, Adityanath emphasized that active policy amendments have enabled these appointments, underscoring the state's commitment to nurturing local talent. Deepti Sharma, notably a key player in women's ODI cricket, was among those honored for joining the police force under this scheme.

The initiative coincides with the state's efforts to enhance sports infrastructure, as international-standard stadiums are being constructed in cities like Varanasi and Gorakhpur. Furthermore, each of the state's 18 divisions is set to have a dedicated sports college featuring a 'Centre of Excellence'.

(With inputs from agencies.)