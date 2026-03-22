Everton's Starr Show: Beto's Brace Sinks Chelsea

Everton's Beto stole the spotlight with a scintillating performance, scoring twice to secure a dominant 3-0 victory over Chelsea at Hill Dickinson Stadium. This Premier League triumph boosted Everton to seventh place, two points shy of their rivals, Chelsea, who continue to struggle with four consecutive losses in all competitions.

The opening goal came at 33 minutes, courtesy of a stellar assist by James Garner, who recently received an England team call-up. Garner's precise pass set up Beto's initial strike, while Beto's second goal, threading through Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez's legs, exemplified clinical finishing.

Completing Everton's victory, Iliman Ndiaye netted a stunning third goal, curling the ball into the top corner. Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior acknowledged tactical missteps and lamented his team's tendency to concede "cheap goals." With the season winding down, Rosenior faces the pressing task of reversing Chelsea's fortunes.

(With inputs from agencies.)