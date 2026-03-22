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Jannik Sinner's Stellar Sunshine Double Quest

Jannik Sinner showcased a stellar performance at the Miami Open, defeating Damir Dzumhur 6-3 6-3. The Italian aims for the 'Sunshine Double' after his Indian Wells win. Sinner, following a doping suspension, could be the first since Federer to clinch both U.S. hard court titles in the same year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 05:11 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 05:11 IST
Jannik Sinner's Stellar Sunshine Double Quest
Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner delivered an impressive performance in his opening match at the Miami Open, defeating Damir Dzumhur with a score of 6-3 6-3. This victory paves his path towards achieving the prestigious 'Sunshine Double'.

Following his recent triumph at Indian Wells, Sinner aspires to become the first player since Roger Federer in 2017 to win both major U.S. hard court tournaments in the same year. The Italian was absent from last year's tournaments due to a doping suspension.

Sinner, now the second seed, displayed dominance with precise serves and powerful groundstrokes, losing only three points when advancing to the net. He looks to extend his winning streak against Corentin Moutet, with the potential to break a long-standing record held by Novak Djokovic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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