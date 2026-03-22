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Unidentified Projectile Hits Vessel Near UAE Waters: UKMTO Reports

An unknown projectile struck a vessel 15 nautical miles north of the United Arab Emirates' Sharjah, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations. However, all crew members on the vessel were reported safe following the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 22-03-2026 05:59 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 05:59 IST
Unidentified Projectile Hits Vessel Near UAE Waters: UKMTO Reports
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  • Country:
  • Egypt

On Sunday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that an unidentified projectile hit a vessel 15 nautical miles north of the UAE's Sharjah.

UKMTO confirmed that all the crew members aboard the vessel were unharmed after the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the projectile and the incident remain under investigation, authorities said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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