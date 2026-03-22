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Grapple and Grit: Evloev Edges to Victory Amidst Controversy

Movsar Evloev secured a majority decision win against Lerone Murphy at the UFC event, despite a point deduction for a foul. Both fighters showcased their wrestling and striking abilities, with Evloev's performance hinting at a possible future title fight with Alexander Volkanovski.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-03-2026 05:59 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 05:59 IST
Grapple and Grit: Evloev Edges to Victory Amidst Controversy
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  • United Kingdom

Movsar Evloev claimed a majority decision victory over Lerone Murphy during the UFC fight at the O2 Arena, despite suffering a point deduction for a foul. This victory could potentially position him for a title fight against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, with the fighters' undefeated records making for an intense showdown.

Evloev, renowned for his wrestling prowess, aimed to demonstrate his striking skills, while Murphy effectively defended against grappling onslaughts. Murphy managed to evade Evloev's aggressive tactics during the early stages of the fight, utilizing a stiff right hand to fend off the Russian contender, who displayed some newly honed spinning strikes.

The encounter intensified in the third round with Evloev successfully grounding Murphy. However, Murphy quickly regained his feet, even launching a spinning back kick at Evloev. Despite a second foul jeopardizing Evloev's score, his continued energy-draining grapple attacks earned him a favorable decision from two judges, 48-46, while the third judge scored it a 47-47 draw.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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