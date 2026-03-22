U.S. Flag Football Team Dominates NFL Players at Flag Football Classic

Flag football and tackle football are undeniably different sports, as the U.S. national team demonstrated by defeating two NFL player-packed teams to win the inaugural Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles.

Originally planned for Riyadh but relocated due to the Iran war, the event aimed to promote flag football ahead of its Olympic debut in 2028. Football icon Tom Brady, retired from the NFL, led the Founders FFC, engaging the crowd with a successful two-point conversion pass to Rob Gronkowski.

Despite a motivated showing from Brady and teammates like Jalen Hurts, Team USA, led by quarterback Darrell Doucette, used their superior speed in the final to beat the Joe Burrow-led Wildcats FCC 24-14. This event was a precursor to the sport's inclusion in the LA Games, highlighting flag football as an accessible and inclusive sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)