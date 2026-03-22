U.S. Flag Football Team Dominates NFL Players at Flag Football Classic
The U.S. national flag football team triumphed over NFL player-stacked teams at the inaugural Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles, showcasing the distinct skills required for flag football. This event previewed the sport's Olympic debut in 2028 and emphasized flag football as a unique, fast-paced discipline distinct from tackle football.
Flag football and tackle football are undeniably different sports, as the U.S. national team demonstrated by defeating two NFL player-packed teams to win the inaugural Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles.
Originally planned for Riyadh but relocated due to the Iran war, the event aimed to promote flag football ahead of its Olympic debut in 2028. Football icon Tom Brady, retired from the NFL, led the Founders FFC, engaging the crowd with a successful two-point conversion pass to Rob Gronkowski.
Despite a motivated showing from Brady and teammates like Jalen Hurts, Team USA, led by quarterback Darrell Doucette, used their superior speed in the final to beat the Joe Burrow-led Wildcats FCC 24-14. This event was a precursor to the sport's inclusion in the LA Games, highlighting flag football as an accessible and inclusive sport.
(With inputs from agencies.)