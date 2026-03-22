LeBron James Breaks Record in Dramatic Lakers Victory

In a historic NBA night, LeBron James set a new record by playing his 1,612th regular-season game, surpassing a 30-year-old milestone set by Robert Parish. His performance included 12 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

The Los Angeles Lakers clinched a thrilling 105-104 triumph over the Orlando Magic, courtesy of a dramatic 3-pointer fired by Luke Kennard with mere 0.6 seconds on the clock, after a contentious game review.

Despite Luka Doncic's 33-point contribution, he was penalized with a 16th technical foul, putting him at risk of suspension. This game marked the Lakers' ninth consecutive victory and extended Orlando's losing streak to four.

(With inputs from agencies.)