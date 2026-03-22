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LeBron James Breaks Record in Dramatic Lakers Victory

LeBron James set an NBA record with his 1,612th regular-season game appearance. A last-second 3-pointer by Luke Kennard sealed a 105-104 win for the Lakers against the Magic. Despite Luka Doncic scoring 33 points, he faced a technical foul suspension. The Magic's losing streak extends to four games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Orlando | Updated: 22-03-2026 09:40 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 09:40 IST
LeBron James Breaks Record in Dramatic Lakers Victory
LeBron James
  • Country:
  • United States

In a historic NBA night, LeBron James set a new record by playing his 1,612th regular-season game, surpassing a 30-year-old milestone set by Robert Parish. His performance included 12 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

The Los Angeles Lakers clinched a thrilling 105-104 triumph over the Orlando Magic, courtesy of a dramatic 3-pointer fired by Luke Kennard with mere 0.6 seconds on the clock, after a contentious game review.

Despite Luka Doncic's 33-point contribution, he was penalized with a 16th technical foul, putting him at risk of suspension. This game marked the Lakers' ninth consecutive victory and extended Orlando's losing streak to four.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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