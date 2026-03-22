Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Four Men Die in Madhya Pradesh Bridge Plunge

Four men tragically lost their lives when their motorcycle fell off a deteriorating bridge in Mandla district, Madhya Pradesh. The incident happened near Bhainswahi village due to a pothole on the bridge. Police are investigating the accident, which claimed the lives of Pramod Kumar Nareti, Santalal Uikey, Shivam Yadav, and Gangaram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandla | Updated: 22-03-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 11:13 IST
Tragic Accident: Four Men Die in Madhya Pradesh Bridge Plunge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, four men died after their motorcycle plummeted from a dilapidated bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, police reported on Sunday.

The accident occurred around 8 PM on Saturday near Bhainswahi village, as confirmed by Bijadandi Police Station House Officer Anita Kudape. The motorcycle encountered a pothole on the bridge, causing the rider to lose control.

The victims, identified as Pramod Kumar Nareti, Santalal Uikey, Shivam Yadav, and Gangaram, all sustained fatal injuries. Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Woman Faces Rare Murder Charge Over Abortion

Georgia Woman Faces Rare Murder Charge Over Abortion

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: U.S. Deploys Marines Amid Middle East Crisis

Tensions Escalate: U.S. Deploys Marines Amid Middle East Crisis

 Global
3
Cuba Stands Firm: Political System Non-Negotiable Amid U.S. Talks

Cuba Stands Firm: Political System Non-Negotiable Amid U.S. Talks

 Global
4
Deluge Disaster: Hawaii's Aging Dam Threatens Catastrophic Failure

Deluge Disaster: Hawaii's Aging Dam Threatens Catastrophic Failure

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026