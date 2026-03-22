Tragic Accident: Four Men Die in Madhya Pradesh Bridge Plunge
Four men tragically lost their lives when their motorcycle fell off a deteriorating bridge in Mandla district, Madhya Pradesh. The incident happened near Bhainswahi village due to a pothole on the bridge. Police are investigating the accident, which claimed the lives of Pramod Kumar Nareti, Santalal Uikey, Shivam Yadav, and Gangaram.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandla | Updated: 22-03-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 11:13 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, four men died after their motorcycle plummeted from a dilapidated bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, police reported on Sunday.
The accident occurred around 8 PM on Saturday near Bhainswahi village, as confirmed by Bijadandi Police Station House Officer Anita Kudape. The motorcycle encountered a pothole on the bridge, causing the rider to lose control.
The victims, identified as Pramod Kumar Nareti, Santalal Uikey, Shivam Yadav, and Gangaram, all sustained fatal injuries. Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)