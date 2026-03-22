Tragic Accident: Four Men Die in Madhya Pradesh Bridge Plunge

In a tragic incident, four men died after their motorcycle plummeted from a dilapidated bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, police reported on Sunday.

The accident occurred around 8 PM on Saturday near Bhainswahi village, as confirmed by Bijadandi Police Station House Officer Anita Kudape. The motorcycle encountered a pothole on the bridge, causing the rider to lose control.

The victims, identified as Pramod Kumar Nareti, Santalal Uikey, Shivam Yadav, and Gangaram, all sustained fatal injuries. Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)