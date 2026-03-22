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Sungjae Im in Command: Chasing Victory at Valspar Championship

Sungjae Im leads the Valspar Championship after overcoming a wrist injury. Holding a two-stroke lead, Im shot a 2-under 69, closely pursued by Brandt Snedeker. Despite challenges on the course, Im is optimistic about maintaining his lead. Competitors include David Lipsky and seasoned players like Matt Fitzpatrick.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palmharbor | Updated: 22-03-2026 09:47 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 09:47 IST
Sungjae Im in Command: Chasing Victory at Valspar Championship
Sungjae Im

Sungjae Im is eyeing a wire-to-wire triumph at the Valspar Championship, marking a promising return from a wrist injury. His 2-under 69 performance on Saturday places him two strokes ahead of Brandt Snedeker.

Im, with his eyes on his third PGA Tour win, demonstrated resilience despite prior missed cuts. Leading after the first two rounds, he expressed satisfaction with his evolving game. Snedeker, capitalizing on a switch to a mallet putter, aims to catch up.

David Lipsky, Matt Fitzpatrick, and other contenders push for victory. With high tension on the final day, Im remains focused on maintaining his lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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