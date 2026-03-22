Breaking Chains: A Young Woman's Journey to Reclaim Her Freedom

In a landmark ruling, a young woman named Khushboo reclaimed her freedom by annulling her child marriage through a court battle. Her case sheds light on the deeply ingrained customs sustaining child marriage, despite legal prohibitions.

Khushboo, from the Bishnoi community, was married at age 12, a decision propelled by family elders and tradition. It wasn't until she matured that she realized the implications of her coerced marriage. With support from activist Kriti Bharti, Khushboo embarked on a legal journey to void the matrimonial bond.

The court ruling, delivered by Judge Varun Talwar, declared the marriage void under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. Khushboo is now continuing her education with the goal of becoming self-reliant, shining a light on the importance of education and awareness in combating regressive customs.

(With inputs from agencies.)