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Former Punjab Minister Accused of Intimidation and Abetment in Tragic Suicide Case

Former Punjab Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar is implicated in the suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a warehousing official. Pressured to award a warehouse tender to Bhullar's father, Randhawa consumed poison and left a video message accusing Bhullar. Bhullar denies allegations but has resigned. Authorities promise an impartial investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-03-2026 11:19 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 11:19 IST
Former Punjab Minister Accused of Intimidation and Abetment in Tragic Suicide Case
  • Country:
  • India

Police have charged former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar in the suicide case of a state warehousing official, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa. Randhawa allegedly consumed poison after being pressured to award a warehouse tender to Bhullar's father.

The complaint, lodged by Randhawa's wife Upinder Kaur, alleges harassment and criminal intimidation by Bhullar and his associates. Bhullar refutes these claims, calling them baseless, yet he resigned from his ministerial position after the state's chief minister called for his resignation.

An impartial investigation has been promised by the chief minister amid public and political outcry. The opposition has criticized the government, demanding swift justice in this high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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