CPI(M) Aims for Dominance Amid Insignificant Defections

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan expressed confidence that the ruling Left front's prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections would remain unaffected by party dissidents.

Govindan, addressing a press conference, dismissed the influence of defectors as 'insignificant' and emphasized the target of securing 110 seats in the April 9 polls.

The party, he asserted, remains unified despite allegations from Congress leader V D Satheesan about secret alliances, and continues to focus on its developmental agenda to win a third consecutive term.

(With inputs from agencies.)