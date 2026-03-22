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CPI(M) Aims for Dominance Amid Insignificant Defections

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan is confident that dissidents won't affect the ruling Left front's success in the upcoming Assembly elections. He downplays defections by senior leaders, maintains party's unity, and targets 110 seats. The LDF government highlights past achievements, dismissing allegations of alliances with opposition parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 22-03-2026 11:20 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 11:20 IST
CPI(M) Aims for Dominance Amid Insignificant Defections
M V Govindan
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan expressed confidence that the ruling Left front's prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections would remain unaffected by party dissidents.

Govindan, addressing a press conference, dismissed the influence of defectors as 'insignificant' and emphasized the target of securing 110 seats in the April 9 polls.

The party, he asserted, remains unified despite allegations from Congress leader V D Satheesan about secret alliances, and continues to focus on its developmental agenda to win a third consecutive term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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