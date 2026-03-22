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Sofia Goggia Shines: Italy's New Skiing Champion

Sofia Goggia clinched her first Alpine skiing World Cup super-G Crystal Globe after winning the final race of the season in Kvitfjell, Norway. She now joins an elite group of five Crystal Globe winners. Meanwhile, Mikaela Shiffrin aims to maintain her overall World Cup lead amidst fierce competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lillehammer | Updated: 22-03-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 16:55 IST
Sofia Goggia Shines: Italy's New Skiing Champion
  • Country:
  • Norway

Italy's Sofia Goggia emerged victorious in the Alpine skiing World Cup super-G, clinching her inaugural Crystal Globe on Sunday during the season's final women's speed event.

Corinne Suter from Switzerland and Germany's Kira Weidle-Winkelmann finished in second and third place, respectively. The competition intensifies as Mikaela Shiffrin's overall lead dwindles to just 45 points with two races left.

The U.S. ski icon, already a nine-time slalom Crystal Globe winner, is challenged by Emma Aicher, who closed the gap. Meanwhile, Italy celebrates another triumph with Laura Pirovano's downhill victory and Dominik Paris winning the men's race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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