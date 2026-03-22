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Captain's Crucial Header Salvages Draw for FC Goa

In the Indian Super League, a late header by captain Sandesh Jhingan secured a 1-1 draw for FC Goa against Chennaiyin FC. The match saw FC Goa remain unbeaten, holding fourth place. Despite Chennaiyin FC's offensive efforts, Jhingan's equalizer ensured each team took away one point.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-03-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 20:28 IST
Captain's Crucial Header Salvages Draw for FC Goa
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A late header from FC Goa's captain, Sandesh Jhingan, secured a 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC in Sunday's Indian Super League match. Despite being FC Goa's third consecutive draw, the team maintained their unbeaten status, remaining fourth in the standings with 10 points, while Chennaiyin FC stayed eleventh with five.

In a match characterized by missed opportunities, FC Goa's Brison Fernandes tested Chennaiyin's keeper early on, while Chennaiyin's Maheson Singh hit the post shortly thereafter. Both teams saw several attempts thwarted by solid goalkeeping, leaving the first half scoreless at 0-0.

Chennaiyin broke the deadlock early in the second half with a goal from Irfan Yadwad. Yet, FC Goa's tenacity paid off as Sandesh Jhingan's 87th-minute header from a corner ensured the game ended in a draw. Key saves by Chennaiyin's keeper Nawaz in the final minutes cemented the point for each side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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