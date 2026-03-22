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Mondo Duplantis: Soaring from Pole Vault to Studio Anthem

Pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis is composing the official anthem for the World Athletics Ultimate Championship. With a passion for music, Duplantis, a world record holder, extends his talents to the recording studio. The inaugural championship promises an energetic event with top athletes competing for a $10 million prize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 23:10 IST
Mondo Duplantis: Soaring from Pole Vault to Studio Anthem
Mondo Duplantis

Renowned pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis is venturing beyond the track to produce the official anthem for the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship. This move signals Duplantis's dual dedication to both athletics and music.

Duplantis, who recently clinched the world indoor title after setting a new world record, has been making waves in the music scene since 2025. His track 'Feelin' Myself' celebrated his latest record-breaking feat in Sweden, with his music gaining over 5.5 million Spotify streams.

The World Athletics president, Sebastian Coe, emphasized that Duplantis was the perfect choice to capture the high-energy essence of the upcoming competition in Budapest, which promises to be a thrilling season finale with significant prizes at stake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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