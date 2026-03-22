Mondo Duplantis: Soaring from Pole Vault to Studio Anthem

Renowned pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis is venturing beyond the track to produce the official anthem for the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship. This move signals Duplantis's dual dedication to both athletics and music.

Duplantis, who recently clinched the world indoor title after setting a new world record, has been making waves in the music scene since 2025. His track 'Feelin' Myself' celebrated his latest record-breaking feat in Sweden, with his music gaining over 5.5 million Spotify streams.

The World Athletics president, Sebastian Coe, emphasized that Duplantis was the perfect choice to capture the high-energy essence of the upcoming competition in Budapest, which promises to be a thrilling season finale with significant prizes at stake.

(With inputs from agencies.)