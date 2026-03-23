Shaking Up Sports: Major Wins, Promotions, and Milestones

In a significant transition for Creighton basketball, head coach Greg McDermott has announced his retirement after 16 influential seasons. McDermott will conclude his tenure following the postseason, passing the baton to Alan Huss, who has been part of his team for seven years.

The WNBA players have ratified a new collective bargaining agreement, moving their labor dispute closer to resolution. Association president Nneka Ogwumike disclosed the vote's near-unanimity, with overwhelming player support marking a forward step for the league.

Meanwhile, in baseball, the Toronto Blue Jays have extended the contracts of manager John Schneider and general manager Ross Atkins following last year's World Series run. Across the sports spectrum, significant changes are underway, including Cooper Lutkenhaus's record-setting victory in track, showcasing the vibrant evolution of the sports industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)