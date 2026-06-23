Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 1,048, including 267 deaths

The Democratic Republic of Congo has reported 1,048 confirmed Ebola cases, including 267 deaths, surpassing 1,000 cases for the first time since the outbreak began.

Reuters | The Democratic Republic Of Congo Said Late On Monday That Confirmed Ebola Cases In The Country Had Reached | Updated: 23-06-2026 10:43 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 10:43 IST
Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 1,048, including 267 deaths
The Democratic Republic of Congo
  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of Congo

​The ‌Democratic Republic ​of ‌Congo said late on Monday that ‌confirmed Ebola cases ‌in the country ⁠had reached ​1,048, ⁠including 267 deaths.

On ⁠Sunday, the ​number of confirmed ⁠cases surpassed ⁠1,000 ​for the first time ⁠since the ⁠outbreak began.

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