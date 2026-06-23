Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 1,048, including 267 deaths

The Democratic Republic Of Congo Said Late On Monday That Confirmed Ebola Cases In The Country Had Reached

​The ‌Democratic Republic ​of ‌Congo said late on Monday that ‌confirmed Ebola cases ‌in the country ⁠had reached ​1,048, ⁠including 267 deaths.

On ⁠Sunday, the ​number of confirmed ⁠cases surpassed ⁠1,000 ​for the first time ⁠since the ⁠outbreak began.