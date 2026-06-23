Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 1,048, including 267 deaths
The Democratic Republic of Congo has reported 1,048 confirmed Ebola cases, including 267 deaths, surpassing 1,000 cases for the first time since the outbreak began.
- Country:
- Democratic Republic of Congo
The Democratic Republic of Congo said late on Monday that confirmed Ebola cases in the country had reached 1,048, including 267 deaths.
On Sunday, the number of confirmed cases surpassed 1,000 for the first time since the outbreak began.
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