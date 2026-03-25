Australian Bishop Makes Historic Vatican Appointment

Pope Leo has made a landmark decision by appointing Australian Bishop Anthony Randazzo to lead the Vatican's legal system office. This choice highlights the pontiff's commitment to global diversity in his advisory team.

Randazzo, who is the bishop of Broken Bay near Sydney, is the first Australian to lead a Vatican office since Cardinal George Pell's tenure as the Church's finance chief from 2014 to 2019.

At 59 years old, Randazzo is considered relatively young for such a pivotal role and could potentially lead the office for a decade or more. He takes over from Italian Archbishop Filippo Iannone, recently assigned to oversee the selection of Catholic bishops worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)