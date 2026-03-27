Jamaica Keeps World Cup Dream Alive with Playoff Win Over New Caledonia

In an intense inter-confederation playoff semi-final held in Guadalajara, Jamaica secured a 1-0 victory over New Caledonia, sustaining their hopes for a World Cup return since their last appearance in 1998.

Next, Jamaica will face DR Congo on Tuesday, eyeing a position in Group K at the upcoming World Cup in North America, alongside teams like Colombia, Portugal, and Uzbekistan. For New Caledonia, this loss dashed their aspirations for a first World Cup finals participation.

Jamaica's Bailey Cadamarteri netted the match's sole goal, strategically capitalizing on a saved free-kick. Jamaica's solid defense and New Caledonia's spirited attempts made the match a gripping spectacle. Coach Rudolph Speid expressed pride in the team's performance, acknowledging the difficult path ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)