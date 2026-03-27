Jamaica Keeps World Cup Dream Alive with Playoff Win Over New Caledonia
Jamaica edged past New Caledonia with a 1-0 victory in an inter-confederation playoff semi-final in Guadalajara, keeping their World Cup dreams alive. The win sets up a decisive match against DR Congo for a spot in the World Cup's Group K, while New Caledonia's campaign ended.
In an intense inter-confederation playoff semi-final held in Guadalajara, Jamaica secured a 1-0 victory over New Caledonia, sustaining their hopes for a World Cup return since their last appearance in 1998.
Next, Jamaica will face DR Congo on Tuesday, eyeing a position in Group K at the upcoming World Cup in North America, alongside teams like Colombia, Portugal, and Uzbekistan. For New Caledonia, this loss dashed their aspirations for a first World Cup finals participation.
Jamaica's Bailey Cadamarteri netted the match's sole goal, strategically capitalizing on a saved free-kick. Jamaica's solid defense and New Caledonia's spirited attempts made the match a gripping spectacle. Coach Rudolph Speid expressed pride in the team's performance, acknowledging the difficult path ahead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Guadalajara
- football
- soccer
- DR Congo
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