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Tijjani Reijnders Secures Dutch Victory in World Cup Tune-Up Against Norway

The Netherlands defeated Norway 2-1 in a World Cup warm-up match, with Tijjani Reijnders scoring the decisive goal. Despite Norway's early lead, the Dutch, spurred by a goal from captain Virgil van Dijk, ensured victory. The match was part of preparation for the World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 03:24 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 03:24 IST
Tijjani Reijnders Secures Dutch Victory in World Cup Tune-Up Against Norway

The Netherlands managed to secure a 2-1 victory against Norway in a closely contested World Cup warm-up fixture held at the Amsterdam Arena on Friday. The Dutch team rallied after Norway's Andreas Schjelderup scored the opening goal in the 24th minute, displaying resilience and tactical prowess to equalize shortly before halftime.

Virgil van Dijk, the home team's captain, delivered the equalizer with a commanding header, setting the stage for Tijjani Reijnders to seal the win in the 51st minute. Reijnders's strike not only brought the Dutch into the lead but also underlined their strong preparations for the upcoming tournament spanning Canada, Mexico, and the U.S.

Despite being without key players Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, Norway remained competitive. However, the Dutch team, now undefeated in their last 13 matches, pressured their way to victory. Both teams utilized multiple substitutions, impacting the momentum of the game. Upcoming fixtures will see the Dutch face Ecuador and Norway take on Switzerland next week.

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