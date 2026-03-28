Reijnders Seals Dutch Victory Over Norway in World Cup Warm-Up

The Netherlands scraped past Norway with a 2-1 victory in a thrilling World Cup warm-up match at the Amsterdam Arena.

Despite a strong start by Norway, with Andreas Schjelderup opening the scoring, the Netherlands equalized via captain Virgil van Dijk. Tijjani Reijnders sealed the win early in the second half.

This intense match served as a preparation for the much-anticipated World Cup tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S., as both teams refined their strategies against a high-caliber opponent.

(With inputs from agencies.)