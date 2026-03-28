Angkrish Raghuvanshi: Balancing Batting and Wicketkeeping for KKR Success

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, an emerging talent with the Kolkata Knight Riders, views performance through the lens of team success, valuing the challenges of adapting to new roles like wicketkeeping. The addition of New Zealand's Tim Seifert and uncapped Indian Tejasvi Dahiya adds depth, yet Raghuvanshi's versatility may prove invaluable.

In a fiercely competitive Indian cricket landscape, Raghuvanshi is unfazed by rivalries with players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma, opting instead to focus on enhancing his own skills. Despite limited red-ball opportunities, his commitment to growth remains unfaltering as he seeks to excel in white-ball formats.

With Abhishek Nayar, a seasoned former India player, now at the coaching helm of KKR, Raghuvanshi is optimistic about learning and development this season. A previous scare in the Vijay Hazare Trophy underlined the physical demands of the game, but resilience remains his creed as he aims for success in the IPL.

(With inputs from agencies.)