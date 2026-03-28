Kimi Antonelli's Rise: Pole Position Success at Japanese Grand Prix

Mercedes' prodigy Kimi Antonelli clinched pole position for the upcoming Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, demonstrating his rapid ascent in the racing world. The 19-year-old Italian managed a commendable fastest lap of 1 minute, 28.778 seconds at the renowned Suzuka circuit.

The race marks another opportunity for Antonelli to outshine his experienced colleague, George Russell, who secured the second spot despite challenges during the session. The performance underpins Mercedes' dominance at the beginning of the 2026 season, with Russell previously seizing victory in Australia.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc make up the second row, both aiming to challenge the leading duo. Meanwhile, reigning champion Max Verstappen finds himself starting from 11th, following difficulties that plagued his qualifying session.

(With inputs from agencies.)