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Oscar Piastri Sets Fastest Time in Japanese GP Practice

McLaren's Oscar Piastri recorded the fastest time in the second free practice for the Japanese Grand Prix on Friday. The Australian lapped the Suzuka circuit in 1:30.133. Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and George Russell were second and third. Despite McLaren's reliability issues, Piastri's performance was promising.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 14:24 IST
Oscar Piastri Sets Fastest Time in Japanese GP Practice
Oscar Piastri

McLaren's Oscar Piastri showcased remarkable speed by posting the fastest lap during Friday's second free practice session at the Japanese Grand Prix. The Australian completed the Suzuka circuit in 1:30.133, outperforming Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and current championship leader George Russell.

The Mercedes duo had initially led the timing sheets in the first session, with a mere four-point difference separating them at the championship summit. Antonelli, fresh from his maiden Formula One victory in China, was narrowly behind Piastri, trailing by 0.092 seconds.

Despite ongoing reliability concerns, including teammate Lando Norris spending significant time in the garage, Piastri's performance marked a positive day for McLaren. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen struggled to breach the top three, while Audi and Williams also made noteworthy appearances in the session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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