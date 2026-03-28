Sahith Theegala Shines at Houston Open Amid Fierce Competition
Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala delivered consistent rounds to maintain his position in the Texas Children's Houston Open, while Sudarshan Yellamaraju made gains and Gary Woodland took the lead after recovering from surgery. The tournament saw fluctuating scores among leaders with Woodland, Theegala, and others keenly contesting for top spots.
- Country:
- United States
Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala continued his steady performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, maintaining his tied-11th spot with successive rounds of 3-under 67, bringing his total to 6-under. The competition saw notable performances from Indian-origin players, including Sudarshan Yellamaraju, who moved into tied-20th.
Former US Open champion Gary Woodland was the highlight, surging into the lead after carding a 7-under 63. Woodland's impressive return followed surgery to remove a brain lesion in September 2023. His birdie-filled round included eight birdies and just one bogey, placing him at 12-under overall.
Yellamaraju, starting the week in the top-30 of the FedEx Cup rankings, picked up his pace with a 4-under 66 in the second round. Meanwhile, Theegala impressed on both the front and back nines, despite a dropped shot on the eighth, closing his day at 3-under 67.
(With inputs from agencies.)