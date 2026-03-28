Sahith Theegala Shines at Houston Open Amid Fierce Competition

Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala continued his steady performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, maintaining his tied-11th spot with successive rounds of 3-under 67, bringing his total to 6-under. The competition saw notable performances from Indian-origin players, including Sudarshan Yellamaraju, who moved into tied-20th.

Former US Open champion Gary Woodland was the highlight, surging into the lead after carding a 7-under 63. Woodland's impressive return followed surgery to remove a brain lesion in September 2023. His birdie-filled round included eight birdies and just one bogey, placing him at 12-under overall.

Yellamaraju, starting the week in the top-30 of the FedEx Cup rankings, picked up his pace with a 4-under 66 in the second round. Meanwhile, Theegala impressed on both the front and back nines, despite a dropped shot on the eighth, closing his day at 3-under 67.

(With inputs from agencies.)