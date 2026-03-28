ISL Clubs Push for Thorough Evaluation Before AIFF Decides on Commercial Rights

In a significant development, Indian Super League (ISL) clubs have united to urge the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to defer making any binding decision regarding the new commercial rights holder during Sunday's executive committee meeting. The clubs cite insufficient time to thoroughly evaluate the presented bids.

Two main bidders, Genius Sports and FanCode, have emerged in the race to secure the commercial rights of the ISL and Federation Cup. Genius Sports offered a substantial Rs 2129 crore, overshadowing FanCode's Rs 1190 crore bid. However, the clubs emphasize the need for an in-depth understanding of the bidders' business strategies before making a final decision.

The clubs have collectively requested organized presentations and discussions with each bidder to enable a detailed assessment. This plea aims to ensure that the AIFF's decision aligns with inclusivity and the long-term interests of Indian football.

(With inputs from agencies.)