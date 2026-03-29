Rising Star Fehi Fineanganofo Leaves Hurricanes for Newcastle

Wellington Hurricanes' captain, Du'Plessis Kirifi, voiced his sentiments regarding the team's forthcoming loss of winger Fehi Fineanganofo to English team, Newcastle Red Bulls. Despite Fineanganofo's stellar performance with nine tries in six matches, his departure will mark a significant change for the Super Rugby Pacific leaders.

Following his latest hat-trick, Kirifi acknowledged, "That's the landscape of rugby at the moment; players are exploring global opportunities. Fehi will undoubtedly be missed for his on-field brilliance and strategic acumen." His coach, Clark Laidlaw, emphasized Fineanganofo's adaptability and quick learning as key assets.

Laidlaw appreciated the young player's contribution, stating, "Fehi's decision aims at both career growth and family welfare. While the world is transient, we celebrate his current achievements. At just 23, opportunities for return are countless." The Hurricanes look to maximize his talents before his tenure abroad begins.