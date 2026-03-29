Conservation Controversy: The Saga of the Great Indian Bustard

In a significant development, the birth of a Great Indian Bustard chick in Kutch after a decade has reignited debates over conservation credit. Former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh asserts his early involvement in advocating for the bird's revival, challenging narratives attributing success primarily to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts.

Ramesh claims that his 2010 suggestion to Modi, then Gujarat Chief Minister, laid the groundwork for conservation initiatives later credited to Modi. He references ornithologist Salim Ali's 1961 recommendation for the bird to be named India's national bird to highlight historic conservation concerns.

The current Environment Minister, Bhupender Yadav, praised the 2016 launch of Project GIB, spearheaded by Modi's vision from 2011. A historic effort involving various stakeholders, Project GIB facilitated the recent birth by transporting a fertile egg from Rajasthan to Gujarat, showcasing successful conservation techniques.