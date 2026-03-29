Scandal in Thavanur: IUML Leader's Controversial Offer

A controversy has erupted in the Thavanur constituency after an FIR was registered against IUML state vice-president Bava Haji. The leader allegedly promised a 15-day trip to the UAE for members of a booth committee that secured the highest number of votes for the UDF candidate.

This incident was initially flagged by LDF representatives and found to violate the Model Code of Conduct, prompting the Election Commission to direct legal action. Consequently, Tirur police have taken up the case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Representation of the People Act.

Authorities are currently probing the matter, summoning Haji for questioning and reviewing video evidence from a campaign event where the offer was allegedly made. The electoral battle in Thavanur is intense with Joy facing tough competition from LDF's K T Jaleel and BJP's Ravi Thelath.