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Estadio Azteca Reopens with Thrilling Mexico-Portugal Showdown

Mexico and Portugal played to a 0-0 draw in a friendly match at Estadio Azteca, marking the stadium's reopening for the upcoming World Cup, which Mexico co-hosts with the U.S. and Canada. The game served as a test for the revamped venue, ending with a promising display from both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 09:46 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 09:46 IST
Estadio Azteca Reopens with Thrilling Mexico-Portugal Showdown

The Estadio Azteca saw Mexico and Portugal clash to a 0-0 draw on Saturday, in a friendly aimed at celebrating the reopening of the iconic stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup. The event was a spectacle for the crowd eager to experience the revamped venue before the summer tournament co-hosted by Mexico, the U.S., and Canada.

Mexico's coach, Javier Aguirre, emphasized the challenging atmosphere his team faced, stating, 'To play here, you've got to have guts.' Despite missing goals, both teams displayed high energy, with Portugal showing formidable strength as a top-10 ranked team.

Key moments included an attempt by Joao Felix and a hit on the post by Goncalo Ramos, both keeping Portugal in contention. As the match concluded, each team shifted focus to their next friendlies: Mexico against Belgium and Portugal versus the United States.

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