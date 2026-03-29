Wedding Feast Turns Sour: Over 30 Hospitalized in Food Poisoning Scare

In a sudden turn of events, over 30 guests, including children and the elderly, were hospitalized with suspected food poisoning at a wedding in Lalapur, Dewa. The attendees reportedly suffered abdominal pain and vomiting shortly after dining on the non-vegetarian dishes served.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Awadhesh Yadav coordinated the medical response after receiving distressing reports from locals. An ambulance was immediately dispatched, with affected individuals admitted to the Community Health Centre for preliminary care.

While most received treatment at the CHC, six were moved to the District Hospital. Authorities have collected food samples for analysis, aiming to pin down the contamination source.

(With inputs from agencies.)