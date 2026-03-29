TN polls: Contest between TVK's people alliance and 'Stalin sir alliance,' says TVK chief Vijay in Chennai.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-03-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 11:31 IST
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TN polls: Contest between TVK's people alliance and 'Stalin sir alliance,' says TVK chief Vijay in Chennai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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TN polls: A healthy democratic battle between Vijay and 'Stalin sir,' says TVK chief in Chennai.