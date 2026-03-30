Leadership Duel: Gill vs Iyer in High-Stakes IPL Opener

The Indian Premier League opener on Tuesday will see a compelling leadership duel as Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, both often sidelined national T20I batters, lead their respective teams, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings. This match presents a crucial opportunity for both captains to fortify their reputations.

Gill, currently a central figure for Gujarat since Hardik Pandya's departure, aims to enhance his T20 strike rate. He is under the watchful eye of newly appointed batting coach Matthew Hayden. Meanwhile, Iyer brings his extensive leadership experience to Punjab Kings, having previously led various teams to finals.

The key players like Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, and Rashid Khan will influence the outcome. The Titans continue with their solid lineup since their victorious debut season. Both teams are set to showcase their strengths and flexibility in this thrilling IPL clash.