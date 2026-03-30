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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Young Cricket Prodigy Aims for IPL Glory

With an explosive debut behind him, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi returns to the IPL with ambitions for the Rajasthan Royals. Known for a record-breaking performance in the previous season and the U-19 World Cup, he aims to capitalize on his aggressive playstyle to secure victory this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:57 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:57 IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Young Cricket Prodigy Aims for IPL Glory
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
  • Country:
  • India

After a stellar debut, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is back for his second IPL season with the Rajasthan Royals. The 15-year-old boasts impressive stats from last year — including a remarkable 35-ball century — and aims to continue his aggressive performances.

Reflecting on his strategy, Sooryavanshi emphasizes the importance of utilizing the powerplay effectively to set daunting totals for opponents. ''After securing a strong start, my objective is to extend innings and safeguard my wicket,'' he told JioStar, expressing a desire to win the IPL title with his team this season.

Sooryavanshi has drawn inspiration from cricket legends Brian Lara and Yuvraj Singh, known for their match-winning capabilities. His fearless attacking style and precision were evident early, as noted by his coach, Manish Ojha, highlighting Vaibhav's dedication and passion for the sport from a young age.

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