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Allegations of Harassment Rock AIFF as Valanka Alemao Speaks Out

Controversy erupts within the All India Football Federation as Valanka Alemao accuses AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey of harassment. Alemao cites disrespectful conduct during a board meeting, highlighting larger disputes over women's football administration and Churchill Brothers FC's ISL inclusion. AIFF counters with accusations against Alemao of undue influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 19:27 IST
Allegations of Harassment Rock AIFF as Valanka Alemao Speaks Out
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) finds itself embroiled in controversy following allegations leveled by Valanka Alemao, head of the women's committee, against AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey. Alemao, who is also a member of the executive committee and CEO of I-League club Churchill Brothers, claims she faced harassment during a recent meeting.

In a letter directed to the AIFF's executive committee, Alemao accused Chaubey, Vice President N.A. Haris, and Deputy Secretary General M. Satyanarayan of using intimidating language and making disrespectful remarks aimed at silencing her concerns over women's football administration. This comes amid existing friction over past logistical issues and management failures during the Indian women's team's Asian Cup campaign.

While Alemao calls for an inquiry into the women's team's participation in upcoming tournaments, AIFF has rebuffed her claims, instead alleging that Alemao attempted to unduly influence the inclusion of her club, Churchill Brothers FC, in the Indian Super League. The AIFF maintains that such actions are against regulations, as Inter Kashi was awarded promotion following a Court of Arbitration for Sport decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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