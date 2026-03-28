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Max Verstappen Struggles as Car Issues Disrupt Japanese Grand Prix Performance

Max Verstappen faced challenges during the Japanese Grand Prix, describing his Red Bull car as 'undriveable.' His streak of poles ended, starting 11th on the grid. With Mercedes, Ferrari, and McLaren leading, Verstappen could not secure a top-10 shootout position. Teammate Isack Hadjar qualified eighth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 14:36 IST
Max Verstappen Struggles as Car Issues Disrupt Japanese Grand Prix Performance
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen described his Red Bull car as 'undriveable' after his streak of four consecutive Japanese Grand Prix pole positions was interrupted. The Dutchman is set to start 11th on the grid.

The 28-year-old, who previously translated pole positions into victories, was not a favorite for the pole due to Mercedes' dominance under new F1 regulations, along with Ferrari and McLaren outperforming Red Bull. Verstappen did not make it to the top-10 shootout, with Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad securing the final spot.

Meanwhile, Verstappen's teammate Isack Hadjar managed to reach the final phase of qualifying and will start eighth. Verstappen expressed frustration to Sky Sports, noting continued oversteer issues and dissatisfaction with a new aerodynamic package. Verstappen currently stands eighth in the championship with eight points, trailing Mercedes' George Russell, who leads with 51 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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