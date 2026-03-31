TMC's Urban Revival Mission: Councillors Under Performance Pressure

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal is demanding more engagement from its municipal leaders, urging them to reconnect with voters as assembly elections loom. Councillors have been warned that their political futures could be jeopardized if their wards underperform. This directive comes amidst signs of urban voter disenchantment.

Senior TMC leaders have instructed municipal representatives to spend time daily in the field, participate in door-to-door campaigns, and maintain direct voter contact. Performance will be assessed based on time spent campaigning and voter engagement, not merely visibility. This move follows TMC's concerns over losing ground in urban areas to rivals.

The TMC leadership asserts that overcoming internal weaknesses in urban centers like Kolkata and Howrah is crucial. The BJP has gained ground using civic dissatisfaction and Hindutva politics, threatening the TMC's urban stronghold. Councillors are now tasked with proving their value by actively securing support from their wards, or risk losing their positions in the next elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)