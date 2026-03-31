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Sports Headlines: Record Deals, Ownership Changes, and Stunning Performances

This sports news summary covers the Seattle Mariners' record deal with Colt Emerson, Masai Ujiri joining Toronto's WNBA team ownership, an NHL roundup with a notable performance by Nazem Kadri, Caster Semenya's opposition to IOC's gene-screening, and additional highlights in golf, MLB, NBA, and NFL updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:33 IST
Sports Headlines: Record Deals, Ownership Changes, and Stunning Performances
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A monumental agreement has been reached by the Seattle Mariners with Colt Emerson, a 20-year-old shortstop, confirming a record-setting eight-year, $95 million contract. This groundbreaking deal sets a new benchmark for players yet to debut in the major leagues, surpassing Jackson Chourio's previous record.

In a groundbreaking move, former Raptors president Masai Ujiri has acquired ownership stakes in the expansion WNBA team, Toronto Tempo. Ujiri emphasized the rapid growth of women's sports globally and expressed enthusiasm about bringing such a renowned brand to Toronto this season.

Highlighting the NHL scene, Nazem Kadri steered the Avalanche to a decisive 9-2 victory over the Flames, marking an end to Colorado's four-game home losing streak. The sports brief also features Tiger Woods' car crash details, LeBron James' historic triple-double, and critical updates in MLB and NBA.

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