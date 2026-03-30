Doping Scandal: Kenyan Marathon Champion Albert Korir Faces 5-Year Ban

In a dramatic turn of events, Kenyan marathon runner Albert Korir, who clinched the 2021 New York Marathon title, has been banned for five years after admitting to doping violations. The announcement was made by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Monday.

The 31-year-old acknowledged the anti-doping breaches following three positive tests for the banned substance CERA, an EPO-based construct, conducted out-of-competition in Kenya last year. Initially slated for a mandatory four-year suspension, the ban was extended to six years due to aggravating circumstances. However, Korir's early admission and acceptance of the penalty resulted in a one-year reduction of his sentence.

Despite retaining his 2021 New York Marathon victory, Korir loses his third-place finish from the race last November. The ban, effective until January 7, 2031, underscores the continuing challenge of doping in marathon running, especially in Kenya, a nation celebrated for its exceptional middle and long-distance athletes. The AIU also noted last September improvements in anti-doping measures after several high-profile cases, including the three-year ban of marathon world record-holder Ruth Chepngetich.

(With inputs from agencies.)