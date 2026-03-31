Kosovo on the Brink of a World Cup Dream

Under Serbian rule in the 1990s, sporting events in Kosovo were banned, forcing soccer enthusiasts to organize private matches. Today, Kosovo stands on the precipice of qualifying for the World Cup finals, a significant milestone for the young European nation.

Since gaining independence from Serbia in 2008 and joining the global soccer stage in 2016, Kosovo has made remarkable strides. The team will face Turkey in a final playoff game after a thrilling win against Slovakia. A victory would lead them to the World Cup, with historical implications for the nation.

Amid the anticipation, players remain focused, driven by past struggles and national pride. The excitement in Kosovo is palpable, with sold-out tickets and public screenings organized for those unable to attend. A government incentive of one million euros further fuels the hope of a triumphant result.

(With inputs from agencies.)