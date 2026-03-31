Deniz Undav's Late Heroics Brighten World Cup Hopes

Germany's Deniz Undav emerged as a key player in a friendly against Ghana, clinching victory with an 88th-minute goal that has bolstered his chances of joining the World Cup squad. His precise flick over the Ghanaian goalkeeper sealed a 2-1 win, prompting coach Julian Nagelsmann to rethink his earlier benching decision.

Despite starting the game watching from the sidelines, the VfB Stuttgart striker's entry marked a turning point. Known for his prowess in the Bundesliga with 18 goals, Undav's performance against Ghana has initiated conversations about his potential role in the World Cup. His determination was evident when he expressed contentment in winning the match and hinted at future contributions based on his scoring capabilities.

Germany had earlier secured a lead through Kai Havertz's penalty, yet struggled to maintain intensity, enabling Ghana to equalize. Nevertheless, Lennart Karl nearly extended Germany's advantage before Undav's decisive strike. As Nagelsmann maps out strategies for the World Cup, Germany remains focused on analyzing Group E competitors Ecuador, Curacao, and Ivory Coast, with their campaign commencing on June 14 in Houston.