Left Menu

Deniz Undav's Late Heroics Brighten World Cup Hopes

Deniz Undav's late goal against Ghana led Germany to a 2-1 victory in a friendly, enhancing his World Cup selection prospects. Despite starting on the bench, Undav's winning flick revived Germany's World Cup hopes under coach Julian Nagelsmann, amid preparation for the upcoming tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 03:04 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 03:04 IST
Deniz Undav's Late Heroics Brighten World Cup Hopes

Germany's Deniz Undav emerged as a key player in a friendly against Ghana, clinching victory with an 88th-minute goal that has bolstered his chances of joining the World Cup squad. His precise flick over the Ghanaian goalkeeper sealed a 2-1 win, prompting coach Julian Nagelsmann to rethink his earlier benching decision.

Despite starting the game watching from the sidelines, the VfB Stuttgart striker's entry marked a turning point. Known for his prowess in the Bundesliga with 18 goals, Undav's performance against Ghana has initiated conversations about his potential role in the World Cup. His determination was evident when he expressed contentment in winning the match and hinted at future contributions based on his scoring capabilities.

Germany had earlier secured a lead through Kai Havertz's penalty, yet struggled to maintain intensity, enabling Ghana to equalize. Nevertheless, Lennart Karl nearly extended Germany's advantage before Undav's decisive strike. As Nagelsmann maps out strategies for the World Cup, Germany remains focused on analyzing Group E competitors Ecuador, Curacao, and Ivory Coast, with their campaign commencing on June 14 in Houston.

TRENDING

1
Mystery Explosive Device Discovered Near Suburban Apartment in NY

Mystery Explosive Device Discovered Near Suburban Apartment in NY

 Global
2
Trump Airport: Florida's Renaming Controversy

Trump Airport: Florida's Renaming Controversy

 Global
3
High Seas Tensions: Tanker Fire Amid Projectiles Near Strait of Hormuz

High Seas Tensions: Tanker Fire Amid Projectiles Near Strait of Hormuz

 Global
4
Mercenaries and Politics: Lawsuit Reveals Alleged Targeting of Yemeni Lawmaker

Mercenaries and Politics: Lawsuit Reveals Alleged Targeting of Yemeni Lawmak...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026