Australia Dominates West Indies as Over-Rate Misstep Adds to Hosts' Woes

The West Indies women's cricket team has been penalized 10 percent of their match fee due to a slow over-rate in the opening ODI against Australia in St. Kitts. Captain Hayley Matthews accepted the penalty, which spared the team from a formal hearing, as reported by the ICC.

Match Referee Reon King of the ICC International Panel sanctioned the hosts, who fell two overs short. The decision was supported by on-field umpires Lauren Agenbag and Candace La Borde, with assistance from third umpire Jacquline Williams and fourth umpire Maria Abbott. This measure highlights adherence to ICC regulations.

In the match, Australia claimed a convincing 103-run victory. The visitors were propelled by Beth Mooney's half-century and a formidable performance from Georgia Wareham and Ash Gardner, who dismantled the West Indies lineup. This win marks Australia's 15th consecutive ODI victory over the West Indies since the 2013 Women's Cricket World Cup final.

(With inputs from agencies.)