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Ukrainian Drones Disrupt Russian Oil Exports at Baltic Ports

Ukrainian drones have repeatedly targeted Russia's Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, affecting oil exports. The attacks are part of a strategic move by Kyiv to hinder Russia's oil infrastructure. Significant portions of Russia's oil export capacity have been disrupted. Casualties and damages have been reported, impacting regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 13:06 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 13:06 IST
Ukrainian Drones Disrupt Russian Oil Exports at Baltic Ports
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Ukrainian drones have again targeted Russia's Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, the local governor confirmed on Tuesday, raising concerns over Russia's oil export capabilities.

In recent weeks, Kyiv has intensified its assaults on Russian oil infrastructure, marking the heaviest drone strikes since the conflict began over four years ago. These strikes have significantly impeded at least 40% of Russia's oil export capacity, as detailed by Reuters based on market data. Besides drone attacks, the impact also stems from a contested pipeline strike and tanker seizures.

Leningrad Governor Alexander Drozdenko reported three injuries, including two children, and damage to several buildings from the overnight attacks. Air-raid alerts in the area have been lifted, yet details on specific port damage remain scarce. Ust-Luga, pivotal to Russia's oil processing and export, typically handles substantial quantities of crude oil but has faced repeated strikes, leading to export suspensions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy noted international signals suggesting potential limitations on Kyiv's strategic strikes, amid surging global energy prices.

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