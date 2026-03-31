Pickleball Kingdom's Rooftop Debut in India

Pickleball Kingdom, a prominent name in the pickleball sports industry from the USA, has inaugurated its first court in India. Located on a rooftop in New Delhi, this state-of-the-art facility offers a unique experience to players in a city where cricket reigns supreme.

The initiative marks a significant step by Pickleball Kingdom to tap into the burgeoning sports market in India. Operating over 400 locations in the United States, the company now seeks to expand its footprint in India in partnership with BAQ Wizards Private Limited.

The New Delhi site, developed with Max Estates, offers players a high-energy environment and is seen as a prelude to further expansion, with plans to welcome franchisees nationwide. This move is set to introduce one of the rapidly growing global sports to an Indian audience.